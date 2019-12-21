Walmart is offering this 6-Count Sterilite 20-Qt Storage Box for only $14.67 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

6-count boxes included

Ideal for a variety of basic household storage needs

Opaque lid snaps firmly onto the base and provides a grip for easy lifting

Overall Assembled Size: 16 7/8" x 11 1/2" x 9 3/8"

Received 4+ stars from over 230 reviews!

Compare to $27.77 on Amazon.