Walmart

6-Count Sterilite 20-Qt Storage Box
$19.99 $29.88
Jan 09, 2020
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this 6-Count Sterilite 20-Qt Storage Box for only $14.67 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Product Details:
6-count boxes included
Ideal for a variety of basic household storage needs
Opaque lid snaps firmly onto the base and provides a grip for easy lifting
Overall Assembled Size: 16 7/8" x 11 1/2" x 9 3/8"
Received 4+ stars from over 230 reviews!
Compare to $27.77 on Amazon.

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
AlexJeevaratnam
AlexJeevaratnam (L1)
Dec 21, 2019
Good price
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
Dec 20, 2019
GOOD DEAL
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Great value for this season
Likes Reply
