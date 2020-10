Walmart is having this Sterilite 4-Shelf Cabinet in Flat Gray for $84.00 (Reg. $120.00) with free shipping or free store pickup!



Product Details:

Received 4.3 stars from 360+ reviews

reviews 25 5/8" x 18 7/8" x 69 3/8"

Ideal organizational solution for garages, basements and throughout the home

Rugged design with adjustable shelves, will not dent, chip, peel or rust

Assembles easily in minutes without the use of tools

Accommodates a standard-sized padlock