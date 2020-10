Get this Sterilite 66-Quart Latching Clear Tote for only $5.40 at Target when you use this 10% off Target Circle offer! Opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Not a Target Circle member? Join for free here.



Find your nearest Target here.



Details:

66-Quart capacity



Efficient space-saving shape and modern styling



Overall Assembled Size: 22 1/8" x 18 5/8" x 13 1/2"



Clear base for quick viewing of contents and recessed lid for stacking