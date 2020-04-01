Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Sterilite Flip-Top Clear Storage Boxes 12-Pack ONLY $11.99 – Just $1 per Box!
$11.99 $14.04
Mar 31, 2020
About this Deal

For a limited time only, head over to Walmart.com where they are offering this Sterilite Flip-Top Clear Storage Boxes 12-pack on sale for JUST $11.99 – that’s just $1 each! Shipping is free on orders of $35 and more, or you can opt for free store pickup where still possible. Check the Offer Here!

Sterilite Flip-Top Clear Storage Boxes 12-pack
ONLY $11.99 or just $1 each

Walmart home Sale storage organization Storage & Organization fliptop box
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 01, 2020
Invalid update from other MM, I had already updated this deal about the same time showing or from February
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 11, 2020
Updated
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Oct 30, 2019
Now $11.41
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 05, 2019
Price drop $12.01
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 26, 2019
Updated $12.64
Harlan2525
Harlan2525 (L1)
May 25, 2016
The deal is backing again.
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
May 25, 2016
Back again
Barnett_
Barnett_ (L1)
May 10, 2016
useful
superjason12
superjason12 (L1)
May 10, 2016
Very useful products, I got these before.
chritian0501
chritian0501 (L1)
May 09, 2016
lower than I get it last time on Walmart. I just put some small staff on it at my kitchen. Very practical for me.
