Walmart
$11.99
$14.04
Mar 31, 2020
9 Likes 10 Comments
20See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time only, head over to Walmart.com where they are offering this Sterilite Flip-Top Clear Storage Boxes 12-pack on sale for JUST $11.99 – that’s just $1 each! Shipping is free on orders of $35 and more, or you can opt for free store pickup where still possible. Check the Offer Here!
Sterilite Flip-Top Clear Storage Boxes 12-pack
ONLY $11.99 or just $1 each
🏷 Deal TagsWalmart home Sale storage organization Storage & Organization fliptop box
What's the matter?