Amazon

Sterilite 3-Drawer Wide Storage Cart
$14.96 $26.87
Jan 13, 2020
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Sterilite 3-Drawer Wide Storage Cart for only $14.96 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Note: usually ships within 1 to 2 months.

Alternatively available for the same price at Walmart with free shipping on orders $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • 3-drawers
  • See-through drawers
  • Casters provide rolling storage options
  • Dimensions: 24" H x 21.88" W x 15.25" D
  • Received 4+ stars from over 335 reviews

Compare to $19.20 at Home Depot.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
Price Drop
