Lowe's has this Style Selections Futuro White Porcelain Tile for only $1.39 per square foot. Shipping is free on orders over $45.



Product Details:

Impervious to water (fully submersible)



Great for showers, back splashes, fire places, no sealant required



Stain-resistant, frost-proof tile can be installed indoors or outdoor



Features a 60+ year life expectancy for lasting use



First grade, high quality porcelain tile for floor, wall, and countertop use