This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sun Joe 12-Amp Electric Lawn Mower (Refurb) + F/S

$69.00 $119.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/09/20
BuyDig is offering this Sun Joe 12-Amp Electric Lawn Mower (Refurb) for only $69.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Powerful 12-amp motor cuts a 14-inch wide path
  • Tailor cutting height with 3-position height control
  • Detachable grass catcher for easy disposal of grass clippings
  • Factory Refurbished w/ 90 Day Warranty
  • Received 4+ stars from over 275 reviews

