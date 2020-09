Bed Bath & Beyond has this Suncast 20" Snow Shovel & Pusher for only $4.99 with free shipping on orders over $39.



BEYOND+ members can get this item for just $3.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Used to shovel and push snow and more



Resin coated steel core



Galvanized steel strip



Measures 51" L



Blade measures 20" L x 13" W

Compare to $24.69 on Amazon and $19.88 at Home Depot.