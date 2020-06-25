Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

Sunjoy Brown Metal Hexagon Gazebo (In-Store)
$150.00 $649.99
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 07/07/20
About this Deal

Lowe's has this Sunjoy Brown Metal Hexagon Gazebo for only $150.00 in-store where available.

Note: not available for delivery. Price and availability may vary by location.

Product Details:
  • Khaki weather-resistant fabric canopy
  • Rust-resistant powder-coated brown steel frame
  • Adjustable serving shelf
  • Dimensions: 158.27" x 137.01" x 116.54"
  • Weight: 141.09 lbs

💬 7  Comments

Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jun 25, 2020
Whenever I change the store location, I see $150 for a split second, and then it goes back to $487.49.
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jun 25, 2020
Is anyone available to call a local store to check this offer?
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 25, 2020
$487.49 for me
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 25, 2020
Same here. Think this is expired now.
devasenaj
devasenaj (L1)
Jun 25, 2020
Its showing $457 for me.
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Jun 25, 2020
Good deal. Perfect for outdoor summer events and cook-outs!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 25, 2020
Indeed. I have my eyes on couple deals I want to furnish my home with. Waiting on the right time to shop. For now it's back to school have to take care of the kids need first 👍
