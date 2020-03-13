Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
24-Pack Sylvania Soft White 60W Equivalent LED Bulb

$20.04 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
These LED lamps make an energy-efficient replacement and substitute for standard 60 watt incandescent lamps. At 8. 5 watts, each bulb emits the bright light output of 800 lumens
These bulbs are a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbs because each lamp has a total lifespan of up to 11, 000 hours. You won't need to constantly change your lightbulbs anymore
These LED lightbulbs require less energy and can save money on your energy bill. Each soft white light bulb works as a great replacement for old 60W incandescent bulbs

amee22
Mar 13, 2020
