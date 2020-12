Target is offering this Sterilite 6-Qt Clear Storage Box for only 99¢ with free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Ideal for a variety of basic storage needs



Opaque lids snaps firmly onto the base



Indexed lids allow same size storage boxes to neatly stack



Overall Assembled Size: 13 5/8" x 8 1/4" x 4 7/8"



Received 4+ stars from over 545 reviews