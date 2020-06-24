Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tayama TC-998S Air Cooler + Ships Free
$59.95
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
About this Deal

Newegg is offering this Tayama TC-998S Air Cooler for $59.95 with free shipping!

Details:
Power: 65 Watts
3 Speeds setting
2 ice packs

