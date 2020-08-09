This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$3.49
$9.99
Aug 10, 2020
Expires : 08/16/20
5 Likes 16 Comments
97See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering The Big One Microfiber Pillows (Queen) for only $3.49 when you use code PLEASANT30 (Valid for kohls charge card holders). Free Shipping on all order w/coupon AUGMVCFREE (Valid for kohls charge card holders)
$4.24 when you use SAVEBIG15 (15% OFF) at checkout
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.
Product Details:
What's the matter?