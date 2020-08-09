Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

The Big One Standard Microfiber Pillow
$3.49 $9.99
Aug 10, 2020
Expires : 08/16/20
Aug 10, 2020
97
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering The Big One Microfiber Pillows (Queen) for only $3.49 when you use code PLEASANT30 (Valid for kohls charge card holders). Free Shipping on all order w/coupon AUGMVCFREE (Valid for kohls charge card holders)

$4.24 when you use SAVEBIG15 (15% OFF) at checkout

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.

Product Details:
  • Standard Size
  • Polyester and microfiber
  • Machine Washable
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,900 reviews

💬 12 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 09, 2020
Now $3.49
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Dec 27, 2019
Update w/ new code
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 25, 2019
Update w/ new code
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 24, 2019
How do you get a price of $2.64? In my cart with these codes the cheapest price is still $2.79.
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 21, 2019
Update w/ new code
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 03, 2018
Back again, updated with new codes
MusicalDealer
MusicalDealer (L3)
Jul 14, 2017
I can never find a good pillow. They are either flat or hard. I'm willing to try anything at this price!
koriling
koriling (L2)
Sep 27, 2017
Alive again.
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jul 14, 2017
Nice, this deal is back and it's an even lower price!
jeanne.smith
jeanne.smith (L1)
Mar 31, 2017
expired
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Mar 31, 2017
The promo codes worked for me. I was able to get the standard/queen size pillows for $3.83 :)
brian903
brian903 (L1)
Mar 30, 2017
These pillows are so comfy and durable!
