30-50% Off The IKEA Kitchen Event
Sale
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 03/29/20
About this Deal
|IKEA is having The Kitchen Event where Family members [free to join] can save up to 50% off on furniture, appliances, decor & more. Shop your nearest IKEA store to avoid shipping fees.
Find your closest location here.
