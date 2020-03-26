Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Walmart

Great Value Fresh Linen Scent Disinfectant Spray, 1 lb 3 oz
$2.62
Mar 25, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering Great Value Fresh Linen Scent Disinfectant Spray, 1 lb 3 oz for only $2.62. Price for in-store purchase only. Get free in-store pick up.

Product Details :
  • Fresh linen scent disinfectant spray
  • Kills viruses that cause colds and flu
  • Eliminates odors
  • Use in kitchens, bathrooms, and soft surfaces
  • Disinfect and sanitize surfaces

Walmart cleaning household Health Care Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies home goods Coronavirus
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 26, 2020
Awesome
