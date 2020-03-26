Walmart is offering Great Value Fresh Linen Scent Disinfectant Spray, 1 lb 3 oz for only $2.62. Price for in-store purchase only. Get free in-store pick up.



Product Details :

Fresh linen scent disinfectant spray



Kills viruses that cause colds and flu



Eliminates odors



Use in kitchens, bathrooms, and soft surfaces



Disinfect and sanitize surfaces