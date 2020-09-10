Amazon is offering the 105-Oz Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent for only $14.04 when the 'clip' $3 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Features:

Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Liquid Laundry Detergent

No-drip tap and stand to raise the box and allow for clean, easy detergent dispensing

Ramp inside the box to help you use every last drop of detergent

Tide Eco-box is created with 60% less plastic and 30% less water

Tide Eco-box is 100% recyclable through a partnership with Terra-Cycle

Received 4.5 stars from 6,640+ reviews!