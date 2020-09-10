Amazon
$14.04
$21.99
Aug 10, 2020
0 Likes 15 Comments
30See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering the 105-Oz Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent for only $14.04 when the 'clip' $3 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save.
Features:
Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Liquid Laundry Detergent
No-drip tap and stand to raise the box and allow for clean, easy detergent dispensing
Ramp inside the box to help you use every last drop of detergent
Tide Eco-box is created with 60% less plastic and 30% less water
Tide Eco-box is 100% recyclable through a partnership with Terra-Cycle
Received 4.5 stars from 6,640+ reviews!
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon Free Shipping home Cleaning Supplies Laundry Detergent Tide detergent Liquid Detergent
What's the matter?