Amazon

2 x Tide 96-Ct PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs
$26.45 $47.98
1h ago
Expires : 01/10/21
About this Deal

Right now at Amazon, get 2 x 96-Ct Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs for only $26.45 when you add 2 qualified Tide Detergetnts + 'clip' the 20% off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save! Shipping is free.

Other Qualified Tide Detergents:
  • 96-Ct Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs, Clean Breeze Scent, HE Compatible
  • 96-Ct Tide PODS Free and Gentle Laundry Detergent, HE Compatible

    Product Details:
    • Super concentrated with 90 percent cleaning ingredients to rejuvenate even dingy clothes for brighter brights and whiter whites
    • Tide PODS consist of up to 90% active ingredients
    • 10x the cleaning power
    • Glycerin acts a solvent allows ingredients to mix
    • 3 in 1 technology: detergent, stain remover, color protector
    • Received 4.9 stars out of 16,170+ reviews!

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    shafiq1
    shafiq1 (L1)
    Apr 27, 2020
    Now Price:$21.99
