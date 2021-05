Home Depot has this 2-Gal Strawberry Sundae Hydrangea Shrub for just $29.98 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Full Sun to part shade



USDA zones 3-8



Blooms white and turns pink



Low maintenance once established



Deciduous- foliage loss in winter and new growth in spring



Compact habit, dwarf



Ships dormant winter through early spring



Plants are trimmed at times when shipped to promote plant health