This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! Ceiling Fans & Lighting Sale & Free Ship

$19.99+
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/08/20
About this Deal

Today only, Home Depot is offering a Ceiling Fans & Lighting Sale from $19.99 with free shipping!

Other Notable Offers:

What's the matter?

Comments (6)

limeade
limeade (L5)
May 08, 2020
please small edit for credit! :)
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 08, 2020
Thank you, limeade
Reply
rizwannazir60
rizwannazir60 (L1)
May 08, 2020
Beautiful
Reply
rizwannazir60
rizwannazir60 (L1)
May 08, 2020
Wow looks luxury fan
Reply
mobrida
mobrida (L1)
May 08, 2020
click on the deal but didn’t see any for $19.99
Reply
