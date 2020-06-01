Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Coupons

4-Tier Trinity Indoor Wire Shelving Rack (Ships Free)

$44.99 $54.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/26/20
See Deal

About this Deal

Now through 6/26, Costco is offering this 4-Tier Trinity Indoor Wire Shelving Rack for $44.99 with free shipping.

Features:
  • NSF Certified
  • 4 Shelves, Shelves Adjustable at 1” Increments
  • Weight Capacity on Feet Levelers: 350 lbs. per Shelf, 1,400 lbs. Total Weight
  • Product Weight: 32 lbs
  • Assembled Dimensions: 36” W x 14” D x 54” H
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 670 reviews!

Related to this item:

Comments (1)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
Price Update!
Reply
