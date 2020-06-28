Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

Sams Club

True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop
$29.98 $59.98
Jun 28, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
4
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop for only $29.98 with free shipping for Plus members.

Details:
  • Shocking Values
  • Large triangle head design swivels to reach hard-to-reach areas
  • Ergonomic design with a soft-grip handle for less physical strain
  • Steam naturally cleans and sanitizes your floors without the use of chemicals
  • Safe to use on sealed floors like wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, marble
  • Included carpet glider makes it safe to use on carpets, too

household Sams Club Cleaning Tools Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Mop Steam mop True & Tidy
