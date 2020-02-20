This deal is expired!
Up to 60% Off Kohl's St. Patrick's Day Sale + Extra 20%
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal
|Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with Kohl's! Shop an up to 60% off sale, plus get an extra 20% off with code USAVE20 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.
Shopping in-store? Use this printable coupon.
More Ways to Save:
St. Patrick's Day Sale Categories:
