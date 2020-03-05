Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

Up to 70% Off Patio & Outdoor + Extra 20% + 10% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/03/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 70% off patio & outdoor, plus an extra 20% off with code TIME4FAMILY and an additional 10% off with code PATIO10 used at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ orders.

Notable Sale Categories:

Related to this item:

home decor home patio garden furniture Patio furniture outdoors kohls
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Apr 30, 2020
Nice deal
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 2 Rustic Arrow Design Wood Storage for Bedroom, Living Room, Bathroom, Kitchen, Office, Etc
Amazon
$23.99
Amazon
Medical Oral Thermometer for Adult Thermometer for Fever, Oral Underarm Rectal Temperature Thermometer for Adults and Kids
Amazon
$8.49
Home Depot
Milwaukee Screwdriver Set (6-Piece) W/ 25 Ft. Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure
Home Depot
$24.94 $37.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee X-Large Demolition Gloves
Home Depot
$19.97 $24.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee 30 In. Bolt Cutter with 1/2 In. Max Cut Capacity W/ 18 In. Bolt Cutter with 3/8 In. Maximum Cut Capacity
Home Depot
$99.97 $124.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee 15.75 In. PACKOUT Cooler Bag
Home Depot
$54.99 $69.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee 25 Ft. Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure-48-22-6825
Home Depot
$9.97 $14.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Walgreens
Arm & Hammer Clean Scentsations Odor Blasters Fresh Burst
Walgreens
$1.99 $6.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Target
Spice Rack White - Spicy Shelf
Target
$17.59
Target
Rubbermaid 18pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set Red
Target
$9.99
Walmart
Rug Doctor FlexClean Machine (Ships Free)
Walmart
$183.82 $249.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Lowes
Style Selections 22.3-in W X 22.3-in H X 16.5-in D Blue Plastic Basket
Lowes
$7.98
Target
Pharo Silverware Set 20-pc. Stainless Steel - Room Essentials™
Target
$10.00
Target
50pc Food Storage Container Set Gray - Room Essentials™
Target
$10.00
Costco
Lysol Advanced Toilet Bowl Cleaner, 32 Fl Oz, 4-count + F/S
Costco
$14.99 $17.99 Free Shipping
Target
77.8oz Plastic Serving Bowl with Lid - Room Essentials™ (2 Colors)
Target
$3.00
Home Depot
Honey Can Do Entryway Coat & Shoe Rack JUST $38.19 At Home Depot (Reg $54.55)
Home Depot
$38.19 $54.55
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Costco
Climate Control Reversible Cover Memory Foam Pillow
Costco
$21.99 $29.99
Home Depot
47% Off Monte Carlo Haven 52 In. Outdoor Bronze Ceiling Fan 5HVO52BZ
Home Depot
$84.00 $159.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
BrylaneHome 12" Cast Iron Chicken Fryer, Black
Amazon
$35.83 $41.62
Belk
Sheet Sets Starting At $12.99
Belk
$12.99+
Up to 2.5% Cashback