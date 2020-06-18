Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lenox Coupons

Lenox

Up to 90% Off Memorial Day Sale + Extra 15-30% Off
Sale
May 24, 2020
Expires : 06/18/20
16  Likes 1  Comments
44
See Deal

About this Deal

Lenox is having an up to 90% off Memorial Day Sale, plus an extra 15-30% off applied at chekout. Free shipping $75+.

Offer Details:
  • 15% off $75+
  • 20% Off $100+
  • 30% Off $200+

Notable Lenox Clearance Items:

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home kitchen Sale Accessories Home Improvement dinnerware Lenox
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
May 13, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
Lenox See All arrow
Lenox
Lenox
Mezza™ Large Bowl
$59.97 $100.00
Lenox
Lenox
Birch Way Indigo Coffeepot
$109.97 $270.00
Lenox
Lenox
Vienna™ Large Bowl
$59.97 $100.00
Lenox
Lenox
Bistro Place™ "Delish" Dessert Bowl
$5.97 $15.00
Lenox
Lenox
Vintage Halloween 4-Piece Dessert Plate Set
$39.95 $67.00
Lenox
Lenox
25 Ornaments Under $25
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Lenox
Lenox
Blue Azzurro™ Medium Canister
$24.97 $72.00
Lenox
Lenox
Abergreen™ Salad Plate
$19.97 $33.00
Lenox
Lenox
Eternal Gold Signature™ Champagne Flute
$12.97 $36.00
Lenox
Lenox
Shop Lenox Christmas Sale
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Pack Cottonelle Bath Tissue (2 Options)
$5.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
BJ’s Announces Black Friday Event Plans
NEWS
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Gibson Home Zen Buffet Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 (16pcs), White (Square)
$32.00 $60.00
FREE SHIPPING
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Double-Handle Soup Bowls, Set of 4
$27.96 $34.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Kalorik | Brown & White Haus 16-Piece Curved Edge Dinnerware Set
$64.97 $99.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Wayfair
Wayfair
Kitchen & Dining Holiday Savings
SALE
Wayfair
Wayfair
Anding 20 Fl Oz. Salad Bowl
$37.99 $44.50
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Fiesta® 3-Piece Bistro Set
$36.75 $49.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Baum Brothers Bella Floral Dinnerware Set
$49.00 $140.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
$62.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Corelle
Corelle
In-Store Only! 30% Off Open Stock Savings in a Snapware!
SALE
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow