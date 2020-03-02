Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Pier 1 Coupons »

Up to 90% Off Pier 1 Sale & Clearance + Extra 30% + FS

$0.58+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/29/20
Pier 1 Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Pier 1 is offering an up to 90% off sale & clearance plus extra 30% off entire purchase with code FAM30 at checkout starting from $0.58 with free shipping over $49 with code SPRINGFS, includes furniture and rugs.

Related to this item:

bedding home decor patio Sale furniture Office Furniture Pier 1 Imports flooring & area rugs
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Mar 02, 2020
Code FREESHIP49 does not apply to furniture.
Reply
yusbe0
yusbe0 (L1)
Mar 01, 2020
This offer is properly working, prices shown reflect saving.
Reply
Related Deals
Target
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes - Crisp Lemon - 35ct
Target
$2.79
Wayfair
Up to 50% Off Garage Upgrades Sale + Ships Free
Wayfair
Sale Free Shipping
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
William Mini Sculpture
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
$18.90 $28.00
Lenox
Geo Spade™ 2-piece Rectangular Food Storage Set
Lenox
$19.97 $30.00
Until Gone
Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves (2-Pack)
Until Gone
$17.99 $44.99
Up to 3.5% Cashback
Amazon
Outdoor Solar Battery Powered Security Camera, SOLIOM S60 1080P Home Wireless IP Camera with Accurate Motion Detection; Wide Angle Range, Quick Alert and Night Vision
Amazon
$69.30 $99.00
Amazon
With Flusher Folding Bathroom Bathtub Soaking Basin Suitable for Pregnant Woman Acne Patients Perineal Soaking Bath for Acne Relief, Patients After Genital Incision (Green)
Amazon
$22.96
Sams Club
Sams Club Labor Day Home Event (8/27 - 9/16)
Sams Club
sale
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Amazon
Olafus 2 Pack 300W LED Grow Light, Full Spectrum Grow Lamp for Indoor Plants, Waterproof 72pcs LEDs, Sun LED Plant Growing Lighting for Hydroponic Veg Fruits Flower Seeding Blooming Fruiting
Amazon
$26.99 $59.99
Amazon
AstroAI Mini Fridge 12 Can Portable Electric Cooler and Warmer AC/DC for Bedroom, Food, Skincare, Breast Milk, Medications, Home Office and Travel
Amazon
$55.99 $71.99
Amazon
Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum Large Sheet Cake Pan, 12 X 18-Inch
Amazon
$10.51 $20.79
Amazon
Sonyabecca Ninja Obstacle Course Kit with 7 Hanging Swing Obstacles Warrior Training with 40FT Slackline 2 Gymnastic Rings 3 Monkey Fists Monkey 2 Mokey Bar Holds 2 Tree Protector
Amazon
$56.99 $94.99
Until Gone
Energizer Max AA or AAA Alkaline Batteries (50-Pack)
Until Gone
$23.99 $149.99
Up to 3.5% Cashback
Amazon
Delta Faucet Windemere Centerset Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze, Bathroom Sink Faucet, Metal Drain Assembly, Oil Rubbed Bronze B2596LF-OB
Amazon
$76.35
Amazon
Smart Dimmer Switch, Gosund Smart WiFi Light Dimmable Switch Works with Alexa Google Home, with Remote Control Schedule, Neutral Wire Needed, Single-Pole, No Hub Required, Easy Installation (2 Pack)
Amazon
$23.46 $38.99
Amazon
GSI Outdoors Ultralight Cutting Board- Small
Amazon
$2.95
Home Depot
Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/ Impact Driver) 2.0Ah-CX200RB
Home Depot
$ 229
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
YOHKOH 5-Wire Shelving Metal Storage Rack Adjustable Shelves for Laundry Bathroom Kitchen Pantry Closet, Black
Amazon
$31.98 $49.99
Lowes
Metabo HPT (was Hitachi Power Tools) 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor with Accessories (1-Tool Included) Lowes.com
Lowes
$279
IKEA
RYET LED Bulb E26 400 Lumen, Globe Opal White
IKEA
$0.39
Amazon
Joseph Joseph 60141 Index Bamboo Cutting Board Set of 3 Boards with Storage Stand Non-Slip
Amazon
$33.59