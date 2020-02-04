Right now, Lowe's is offering this Valspar 2000 Flat White Paint + Primer (128-Fl Oz) for just $8.98 after you submit this $10 mail-in rebate with free in-store pickup or various shipping fees.



Details:

Worry-free painting soap and water cleanup



Durable paint + primer offers great coverage over existing colors, with time-saving primer built right in



Goes on smooth with roller, brush and spray application



Received 4+ stars from over 695 reviews!