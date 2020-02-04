Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes

Lowes

Valspar 2000 Flat White Paint + Primer (128-Fl Oz)
$18.98 $19.98
Apr 02, 2020
($8.98 after rebate)
Expires : 04/08/20
About this Deal

Right now, Lowe's is offering this Valspar 2000 Flat White Paint + Primer (128-Fl Oz) for just $8.98 after you submit this $10 mail-in rebate with free in-store pickup or various shipping fees.

Details:
  • Worry-free painting soap and water cleanup
  • Durable paint + primer offers great coverage over existing colors, with time-saving primer built right in
  • Goes on smooth with roller, brush and spray application
  • Received 4+ stars from over 695 reviews!

