Price drop! Home Depot has this Vigoro 2 Cu. Ft. Bagged Mulch for just $1.98 in-store where available.



Note: this offer is valid in-store only at participating locations.



Product Details:

Shredded mulch will add a finished look to your landscape



Aids in moisture retention and discourages weed seed germination



For best, long lasting color results, do not allow colored mulch to get wet within 24 hours of application



Mulch and soil council certified



Received 4+ stars out of 14,260+ reviews!