Costco has this Waterpik UltraThin + Hand Held Shower Head for only $29.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

PowerComb Spray For Faster, More Effective Rinsing



PowerPulse Massage With up to 2X Massage Force



EasySelect 360-Degree Spray Selector On Handle



Brushed Nickel Finish



6ft. Premium Stainless Steel Hose



Received 4+ stars out of 1,400+ reviews!