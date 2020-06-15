Amazon is offering 20-Oz. Weiman Glass Cooktop Heavy Duty Cleaner & Polish for only $3.49 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save at checkout.



Product Details :

Amazon's Choice



A Biodegradable Formula helps easily remove heavily burned on foods, grease & grime



Dramatically cleans, shines and protects glass/ceramic smooth top ranges in one easy step



All major glass/ceramic cooktop manufactures including GE Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Thermador & more



Powerful & surface safe for cleaning grease stains and baked on messes



Received 4.6 stars from 2,000+ reviews!