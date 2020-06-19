Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

Sams Club

Westinghouse Solar Motion Activated Light + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$29.98 $49.98
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 06/19/20
Jun 19, 2020
10
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this Westinghouse Solar Motion Activated Light for only $29.98 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Easy Installation (No wiring required)
  • Solar-powered rechargeable battery included
  • Charges in sun, shade or indirect sunlight
  • Included with a remote control (batteries also included)

