6-Pack Westinghouse Remington LED Path Lights

$19.85 $24.66
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/13/20
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this 6-Pack Westinghouse Remington LED Path Lights for only $19.85 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join].

Details:
  • Amorphous solar panel charges in the sun or shade
  • Rechargeable battery included
  • 5 Lumens measured at the LED

