Kirklands is offering this White & Silver Over-the-Door Mirror for $18.89 (Reg. $26.99) with code HAPPY at checkout, plus get free store pickup!



Details:

17.75L x 0.75W x 53.5H in

Frame crafted of plastic extrusion

White finish

Accented with a brushed antique silver trim

Designed for over-the-door display

Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required