This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Whitmor Christmas Gift Wrap Storage Bag

$2.35 $11.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/25/20
About this Deal

Kohls Card Members get this Whitmor Christmas Gift Wrap Storage Bag for $2.35 with free shipping when cardholders use code FAVORITE30 (30% off w/ card), code HOME15 (15% off home) and code JANMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.

Feature :
  • 40.25"H x 8.74"W x 8.74"D
  • Stores up to 12 rolls of gift wrap
  • Dual handles for easy portability
  • Zippered bag
  • Lightweight & tear resistant
  • Contrasting green trim

home decor home storage organization Storage & Organization Whitmor holiday gifts holiday storage
Comments (4)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 24, 2020
Price drop now $2.37
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 21, 2020
Updated sale extended
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 19, 2020
Price drop
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 17, 2019
I need this.
Reply
