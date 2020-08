Lowe's has this Wood Look Floor & Wall Tile (4 Colors) for just $1.99 with free shipping for MyLowe's members [free to join] or free in-store pickup where available!



Note: Prices may vary by location.



Product Details:

Waterproof Porcelain Tile, Made from Natural Ingredients



Pet Friendly, Stain, Scratch and Slip Resistance



Premium Porcelain Wood look



Great for any application in the house: Kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, basements, showers and walls



Install on the 1/3 and not on the 1/2; Recommended grout joint is 1/8th with sanded grout



Easy to clean and low maintenance; No sealing is required; Fade and fire resistant



Zero Allergens, Zero VOCs, Zero Formaldehyde, Zero PVC and mold resistant



16 Pieces per carton; 15.51 square foot per carton