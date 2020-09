Kirkland's is offering this Wooden Shelf w/ Knob Hooks for just $16.79 when you use code 2CEVXECC at checkout with free store pickup or free shipping!



Details:

19.7L x 5.9W x 16H in.

Crafted of wood and metal

Black metal frame finish

Natural wood finish on hooks and shelf

1 upper shelf and 5 knob designed hooks

Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required

Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth