Walmart has this 14/3 Outdoor Cold-Flexible SJTW Extension Cord (50-Ft.) for just $5.33 (Reg. $29.63) with free shipping on orders over $35.



Features:

Cold flex jacket remains flexible in cold weather

50-foot outdoor extension cord for use down to -45 degrees Fahrenheit

Neon blue color for easy visibility in the garage and worksite

UL listed and meets OSHA requirements for outdoor use

Reinforced blades prevent accident bending or breaking

AWG 14/3