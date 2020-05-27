Woot is offering this Yale Assure Smart Lock Touchscreen (2 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Available Colors:

Oil Rubbed Bronze



Satin Nickel

Details:

Works with Alexa for voice control



Easily control who has access to your home



Unlock using the backlit touchscreen keypad



Tamper resistant battery cover



Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews