Amazon is offering this Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle for only $11.00 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime members.



Alternatively, get it at Walmart for the same price.



Details:

Combines the aroma of cinnamon apple with whipped vanilla frosting



22 oz. Candle burn time: 110 to 150 hours



Premium-grade colored wax delivers a clean, consistent burn



Received 4+ stars from over 2,980 reviews!