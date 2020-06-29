Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Woot

Woot

Yard Force 1800 PSI Pressure Washer
$87.99 $149.99
Jun 29, 2020
Expires : 06/29/20
2  Comments
12
About this Deal

Woot! has this Yard Force 1800 PSI Pressure Washer for only $87.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Product Details:
  • 25’ hose is attached directly to the water supply
  • Unique cart design converts from vertical to horizontal by adjusting the handle
  • Handle rotates 300 degrees forward and backward
  • 7” wheels roll easily over most terrain
  • Dual soap tanks
  • Complete cleaning system

home patio Home Improvement outdoor gear Gardening pressure washer Garden Tools & Equipment
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
anjunadrck
anjunadrck (L1)
Jun 29, 2020
usefull
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 29, 2020
:)
Reply
