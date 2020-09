BJ's Wholesale is offering this Yardistry Madison 14' X 10' Pergola for only $1,049.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Removable Sunshade Canopy for increased protection



Pergola roof with profiled beam ends



Pre-cut, pre-drilled wooden components



All wood, hardware and metal components included



Dimensions: 14' L x 10' W x 8'2" H

Compare to 1,299.99 at Home Depot and $1,588.77 at Walmart.