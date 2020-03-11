Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Still
News
Mar 11, 2020
With the growing coronavirus concern, many families have resorted to stocking up on hand sanitizer, which has led to price hikes and product scarcity.

While the CDC still recommends washing your hands as the most effective way of preventing the spread of COVID-19, hand sanitizer offers some protection while you're on the go.

Fortunately, we've listed some places still offering hand sanitizer -- though be sure to act fast as they probably won't last long.

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer:
Note: stock and prices may vary by location.


If you can't find any hand sanitizer right now, then you can always make your own. Simply follow this guide here.

News health Personal Care Health Care USA TODAY public safety Hand Sanitizers coranavirus
💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
janesqd
janesqd (L1)
Mar 16, 2020
nice
Likes Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Mar 14, 2020
Good stuff
Likes Reply
megan687
megan687 (L1)
Mar 12, 2020
it's OK for kids?
Likes Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 12, 2020
Supervised hand sanitizer use is advised for ALL types of hand sanitizers. You should rub the hand sanitizer onto your baby's hands until it is completely dry. If you have toddlers or an older child, please supervise them until the hand sanitizer is dry and never let your child lick their hands immediately afterwards.
Likes Reply
ningbaby
ningbaby (L1)
Mar 11, 2020
so cool
Likes Reply
tankyuong
tankyuong (L1)
Mar 11, 2020
Gone
Likes Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 11, 2020
If you click on see deal there is some left and it will update daily. There is also a link on how to make your own as well. :)
Likes Reply
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Mar 11, 2020
Good to know, thank you :)
Likes Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 11, 2020
You're welcome :)
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 11, 2020
Act fast, many are selling out!
Likes Reply
see more comments 7
