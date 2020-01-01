Sign In
IHOP Coupon Codes
All
Coupons
(6)
Promo
Codes
(1)
Online
Sales
(4)
In-Store
Offers
(1)
20%
OFF
Code
Extra 20% Off First Order
+ Free Delivery
Get an extra 20% off your first IHOP online order when you enter this promo code at checkout!
NOTE:
Must log in to apply this coupon code.
More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today -
2 comments
In-Store
Free Meal! Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner
buy one regularly priced meal & two beverages & get a second meal of equal or lesser value for free
valid at participating dubuque area IHOP restaurants
More
Use In-Store
Expires 12/31/20
35%
OFF
Sale
Groupon
: Up To 35% Off Local Breakfast Deals & Pancakes
Get Deal
6 used today -
87 comments
FREE
Sale
Free Pancakes & Offers | MyHOP Sign Up
Get free pancakes after signing up, on your birthday, and every anniversary of signing up with MYHOP!
Be the first to receive special offers and members-only news plus order online.
More
Get Deal
6 comments
Sale
Discounted IHOP Gift Cards
Use discounted IHOP gift cards from Raise.com to save at a restaurant near you.
Note: Limited availability. Check back often for more in-stock gift cards.
More
Get Deal
5 comments
Sale
$5 Menu On IHOPPY Hour
2pm-10pm Everyday
$6 in some locations
Available for dine-in and to-go in select locations
2pm-10pm Everyday
More
Get Deal
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Free Coloring Sheets & Puzzles
Get Deal
About IHOP
IHOP is famous for their award winning pancakes and breakfast specialties. Find discounts, printable coupons and online offers to save even more. Save with free pancake deals, or buy one get one free offers.
