IHOP Coupon Codes

20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off First Order

+ Free Delivery
Get an extra 20% off your first IHOP online order when you enter this promo code at checkout!

NOTE: Must log in to apply this coupon code.More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - 2 comments
In-Store

Free Meal! Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner

buy one regularly priced meal & two beverages & get a second meal of equal or lesser value for free
valid at participating dubuque area IHOP restaurantsMore
Use In-Store
Expires 12/31/20
FREE
Sale

Free Pancakes & Offers | MyHOP Sign Up

Get free pancakes after signing up, on your birthday, and every anniversary of signing up with MYHOP!

Be the first to receive special offers and members-only news plus order online.More
Get Deal
6 comments
Sale

Discounted IHOP Gift Cards

Use discounted IHOP gift cards from Raise.com to save at a restaurant near you.

Note: Limited availability. Check back often for more in-stock gift cards.More
Get Deal
5 comments
Sale

$5 Menu On IHOPPY Hour

2pm-10pm Everyday
$6 in some locations
Available for dine-in and to-go in select locations
2pm-10pm EverydayMore
Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Coloring Sheets & Puzzles

Get Deal

About IHOP

IHOP is famous for their award winning pancakes and breakfast specialties. Find discounts, printable coupons and online offers to save even more. Save with free pancake deals, or buy one get one free offers.