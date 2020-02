For a limited time, Walmart is having this Disney Frozen Convertible Car 6-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for just $59.00, originally $199.00. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

The Disney Frozen car drives smoothly on any flat surface



1 speed forward plus reverse



Maximum speed: 2.5 mph



Adorable Frozen graphics



Blue car with black wheels and a white seat



Initial charge time: 18-hours prior to use



Run time: 1 to 3 hours