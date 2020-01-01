Back again! Michaels is offering this 100-Piece Creatology Kids Art Set for just $2.99 when you use code 20JAN40W (extra 40% off) with free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Includes:

12 color pencils

14 crayons

8 markers

24 watercolor paints

12 oil pastels

26-page drawing pad

1 paint palette

1 plastic brush

1 pencil sharpener

1 plastic storage case

For ages 6 and up



Received 4+ stars from over 145 reviews