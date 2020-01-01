Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
100-Piece Creatology Kids Art Set
$2.99 $4.99
Jan 29, 2020
Expires : 01/29/20
About this Deal

Back again! Michaels is offering this 100-Piece Creatology Kids Art Set for just $2.99 when you use code 20JAN40W (extra 40% off) with free in-store pickup where available.

Product Details:
  • Includes:
    • 12 color pencils
    • 14 crayons
    • 8 markers
    • 24 watercolor paints
    • 12 oil pastels
    • 26-page drawing pad
    • 1 paint palette
    • 1 plastic brush
    • 1 pencil sharpener
    • 1 plastic storage case
  • For ages 6 and up
  • Received 4+ stars from over 145 reviews

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 01, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 18, 2019
lowest price w/ coupon updated
Likes Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 18, 2019
back
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Dec 16, 2019
What a great price!
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 16, 2019
Updated with code: DEC25DEALW
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 26, 2019
Now $1.99
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 19, 2019
updated 20% off with in-store pick up
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 19, 2019
Thank you
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 19, 2019
You welcome
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Nov 18, 2019
This would be a good gift for one of my nephews.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 18, 2019
Daily deal
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
