Michael's has this 100-Piece Creatology Kids Art Set for just $3.99 when you use code 20MADEBYYOU (extra 20% off) and opt for free in-store pickup Or Free Ship With $100



Note: find your nearest location here.



Includes:

12 color pencils



14 crayons



8 markers



24 watercolor paints



12 oil pastels



26-page drawing pad



1 paint palette



1 plastic brush



1 pencil sharpener



1 plastic storage case