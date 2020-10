Michaels is offering buy one, get one 50% off (discount automatically applied) on the 126-Pc Gift Art Set by Artist's Loft! That means you get two at $48.74 each. Shipping is free.



Includes:

Aluminium box (13.8" x 9.2" x 3.6")



3 plastic palettes



10 arcylic paints (12 ml each)



Vinyl eraser



2-hole metal sharpener



24 small oil pastels



12 oil paints (6 ml each)



12 watercolor paints (6 ml each)



28 color pencils



28 watercolor pencils



6 bristle brushes (round 2, 6, 7, 8 and flat 2, 7)



40-page artist tips and techniques booklet