FabKids
2 for $9.95 FabKids Shoes + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$9.95
$53.90
Jul 29, 2020
7 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
FabKids is offering 2 Pairs of Shoes for only $9.95 with free shipping! Also, enroll in their VIP membership program and get $10 off welcome discount.
Note: You can cancel your VIP membership at any time, shop or skip by the 5th of every month to avoid a $39.95 charge.
🏷 Deal TagsKids boys sandals Girls outdoor gear toddler Kids Shoes fabkids
What's the matter?