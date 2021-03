Walmart is offering this 28-Piece Spark Create Imagine ABC Foam Playmat for only $6.94 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Covers 28 square feet when fully assembled

Creates a clean, soft, and safe play area for your child

Learning toy set features a complete alphabet of pop-out letters, one pop-out star shape, and one pop-out heart shape

Lightweight set can be taken with you to create a playscape almost anywhere

Received 4.4+ stars from over 540 ratings!