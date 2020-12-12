Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2'x4'10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$149.99 $269.99
13h ago
8  Likes 0  Comments
0
Best Choice Products (bcp) is offering 2'x4' 10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set for just $149.99 (Reg. $269.99) + free shipping.

Product Details:
  • VERSATILE 10-IN-1 TABLE: Interchangeable tabletop lets you play slide hockey, foosball, pool, shuffleboard, table tennis, chess, cards, checkers, bowling, and backgammon
  • SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: All surfaces can be stacked between the billiard base and foosball table, making it ideal for placement in a child's bedroom or a bonus game room
  • ENDLESS FAMILY FUN: 10 options for friendly competition provide hours of fun for the entire family! Let children battle it out in shuffleboard, or watch Grandpa show them how it's done
  • CLASSIC GAMEROOM LOOK: This table is bordered with a natural wood-like exterior that will blend well in any gameroom or bonus room in your home
  • STABLE BUILD: Game tops rest on 4 strong legs, with each standing on non-slip footing to ensure stability; OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 48"(L) x 24"(W) x 30.5"(H)

    toys Free Shipping Sale games table Billard Pool Cue Tip Tool Indoor Game Room
