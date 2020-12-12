Best Choice Products (bcp) is offering 2'x4' 10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set for just $149.99 (Reg. $269.99) + free shipping.



Product Details:

VERSATILE 10-IN-1 TABLE: Interchangeable tabletop lets you play slide hockey, foosball, pool, shuffleboard, table tennis, chess, cards, checkers, bowling, and backgammon

SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: All surfaces can be stacked between the billiard base and foosball table, making it ideal for placement in a child's bedroom or a bonus game room

ENDLESS FAMILY FUN: 10 options for friendly competition provide hours of fun for the entire family! Let children battle it out in shuffleboard, or watch Grandpa show them how it's done

CLASSIC GAMEROOM LOOK: This table is bordered with a natural wood-like exterior that will blend well in any gameroom or bonus room in your home

STABLE BUILD: Game tops rest on 4 strong legs, with each standing on non-slip footing to ensure stability; OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 48"(L) x 24"(W) x 30.5"(H)