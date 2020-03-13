Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 90% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 30% Off
+ FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Mar 13, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
40  Likes 3  Comments
About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 90% off clearance plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code CHARGE30 at checkout! Also, cardholders use code MARMVCFREE for free shipping.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 for 15% off purchase with free shipping on $75.

Plus, everyone can earn $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Notable Categories:

Save more with these codes:
  • $10 off $40 Select Bras, Sport Bras, Panties, Shapewear W/ Code INTIMATES
  • $10 off $50 Select Juniors and Women's Clothing, Footwear, Accessories, Jewelry
    W/ code STYLE10
  • $10 off $50 Select Men's/Young Men's/Big & Tall Clothing, Shoes
    W/ Code MENSTYLE10
  • $10 off $50 Select Baby, Toddler, and Kids Clothing, Shoes, Accessories
    W/ Code KIDS10

home decor men's clothing patio women's clothing Sale garden kohls Home Furniture
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 10, 2020
Added department specific codes
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 01, 2020
Updated with codes
Likes Reply
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (10 Options)
$9.10 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
7-Pack Hanes Men's Ultimate Tees
$8.96 $32.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer
$34.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Skechers Women's Sandals (Mult Styles)
$16.80 $40.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Sonoma Goods 14-Oz. Scented Candles (Mult. Scents)
$6.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Women's Clearance + Extra 30% + FS
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Thanksgiving Day Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
